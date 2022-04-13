Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.79. Approximately 3,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 155,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sarcos Technology and Robotics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and sells robotic systems. Its robotic systems augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. The company's mobile robotic systems include the Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton; Guardian XT, a highly dexterous mobile robot perform; Guardian GT, a force-multiplying dexterous robotic system; and Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system.

