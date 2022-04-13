Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Shares Gap Up to $8.21

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.21, but opened at $8.53. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 1,958 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria ( NASDAQ:CRESY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 2.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 26,847 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 41,465 shares during the period. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV acquired a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and/or fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and brokerage activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.