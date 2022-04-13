Short Interest in China Dili Group (OTCMKTS:RNHEF) Decreases By 80.8%

China Dili Group (OTCMKTS:RNHEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 80.8% from the March 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
RNHEF stock remained flat at $$0.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26. China Dili Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33.
About China Dili Group (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Dili Group (RNHEF)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for China Dili Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Dili Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.