Short Interest in China Dili Group (OTCMKTS:RNHEF) Decreases By 80.8%

China Dili Group (OTCMKTS:RNHEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 80.8% from the March 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

RNHEF stock remained flat at $$0.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26. China Dili Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33.

About China Dili Group

China Dili Group, an investment holding company, engages in operating, leasing, and managing agriculture wholesale markets in the People's Republic of China. It operates 10 wholesale markets in Harbin, Shenyang, Shouguang, Guiyang, Qiqihar, Mudanjiang, and Hangzhou. The company was formerly known as Renhe Commercial Holdings Company Limited and changed its name to China Dili Group in June 2019.

