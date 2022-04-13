Analysts Set PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Target Price at $27.50

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, CEO Michael Otworth purchased 142,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Warner Brenner sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $1,768,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCT. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 2,225.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 38,836 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Independent Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 23.0% during the third quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 316,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 59,080 shares during the period. 43.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PCT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.32. The company had a trading volume of 16,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a current ratio of 8.98. PureCycle Technologies has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into virgin-like resin. Its proprietary process removes color, odor, and other contaminants from recycled feedstock to produce recycled PP. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

