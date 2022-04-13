AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives $142.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.86.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of AutoNation stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.26. 21,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,239. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.99. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $88.32 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AutoNation will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,358 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $5,487,084.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,846 shares of company stock worth $20,172,605 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in AutoNation by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,294,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,594,000 after acquiring an additional 204,865 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,345,000 after buying an additional 495,490 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in AutoNation by 745.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,950,000 after buying an additional 678,780 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 672,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,553,000 after buying an additional 417,243 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,138,000 after buying an additional 304,243 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

