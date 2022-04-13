New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $190.04 Million Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 910,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,223 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $190,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.11. The stock had a trading volume of 11,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,345. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.93. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $157.16 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of 72.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.23%.

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($241.30) to €214.00 ($232.61) in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.08.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

