New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 17,879 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 920,792 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 17,879 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Target worth $213,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Target by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.

Shares of TGT traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $234.25. The company had a trading volume of 111,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,201. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $108.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $184.00 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,196,721. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,833 shares of company stock worth $19,422,753 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

