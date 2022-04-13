New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 16,776 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,680,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,776 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.54% of Baxter International worth $230,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 17,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Baxter International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAX traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.71. The company had a trading volume of 80,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,409. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.81. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.60. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

In other news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Profile (Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.