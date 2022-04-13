New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,607 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of S&P Global worth $239,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in S&P Global by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its position in S&P Global by 109.3% during the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 184,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,501,000 after acquiring an additional 96,480 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in S&P Global by 472.7% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 7.0% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.57.

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $394.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,183. The company has a market cap of $95.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $363.54 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $397.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.37.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.