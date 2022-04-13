New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 75,488 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,512,304 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 75,488 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Express were worth $247,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in American Express by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.82.

NYSE:AXP traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.92. The stock had a trading volume of 86,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,532. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

