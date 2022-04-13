Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.16 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 257.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.18. 954,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,130,942. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.95 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.55.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.55) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

