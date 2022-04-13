New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,580 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,334,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,580 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $278,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,919,000 after purchasing an additional 37,270 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Honeywell International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in Honeywell International by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.36.

Honeywell International stock traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.94. The stock had a trading volume of 87,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

