Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $789,196.69 and $13,436.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,017.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.32 or 0.07514599 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.43 or 0.00266797 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $336.71 or 0.00820894 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00013858 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00092724 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $234.16 or 0.00570883 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.12 or 0.00361103 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,111,996 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

