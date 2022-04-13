Brokerages Expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Limelight Networks posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLNW. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Limelight Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 25.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 15.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 75.0% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,944,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 85,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,979,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 30,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.19. 19,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,034. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $701.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.62.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

