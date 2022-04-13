$36.86 Million in Sales Expected for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) will report sales of $36.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.32 million and the highest is $38.40 million. TPG RE Finance Trust reported sales of $37.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year sales of $144.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $134.91 million to $154.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $157.52 million, with estimates ranging from $148.74 million to $166.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

TRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of NYSE TRTX traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,632. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $891.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 360.86, a current ratio of 360.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 111.63%.

In other news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,466,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 291,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,386,000 after purchasing an additional 44,076 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,447,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 852,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 916,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 36,861 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPG RE Finance Trust (Get Rating)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.