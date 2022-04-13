Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Short Interest Up 224.2% in March

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 224.2% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, Director Sarah E. Cogan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.37 per share, with a total value of $25,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 2,617 shares of company stock worth $60,599 over the last quarter.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $20.75. 150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,843. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.64. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $19.66 and a one year high of $28.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.