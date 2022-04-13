NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Short Interest Update

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 255.1% from the March 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 168,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Dondero bought 15,500 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 14.03 per share, with a total value of 217,465.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 231,070 shares of company stock worth $3,381,797.

Shares of NYSE NXDT traded up 0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 16.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,904. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of 11.38 and a 12-month high of 16.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 15.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

