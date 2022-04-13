$2.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TotalEnergies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.23. TotalEnergies posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 137.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will report full-year earnings of $10.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.37 to $11.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $12.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.04) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.86.

TotalEnergies stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.96. The company had a trading volume of 62,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,533. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $60.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $132.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.544 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 471,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,848,000 after purchasing an additional 115,706 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the period. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

