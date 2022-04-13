Analysts Anticipate e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.04. e.l.f. Beauty reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,107,437.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $208,906.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,107 shares of company stock worth $2,728,706. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2,175.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $25.86. 4,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,875. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.19 and a beta of 2.01.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

