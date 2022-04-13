New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 13,998 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,604,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,998 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Chevron worth $423,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 551,615 shares of company stock worth $74,803,632. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.36.

NYSE CVX traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, hitting $170.64. The stock had a trading volume of 204,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,944,088. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.78. The stock has a market cap of $335.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

