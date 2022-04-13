The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,681 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,574 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 2.9% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $40,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $306.48. 37,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,143,881. The stock has a market cap of $316.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $326.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, OTR Global raised Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.08.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.