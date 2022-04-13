Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,446. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.43. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,586,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,603,000 after purchasing an additional 82,615 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Fastenal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,019,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

