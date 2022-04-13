New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 34,418 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,514,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,418 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Coca-Cola worth $444,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 224,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,322,000 after acquiring an additional 16,349 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 34,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Shares of KO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.69. 481,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,249,361. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $64.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.88%.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $1,838,207.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 354,118 shares of company stock worth $21,991,445. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

