New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,605,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,809 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.7% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of Pfizer worth $685,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $38,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $53.14. 596,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,277,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.89 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $300.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average of $50.72.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

