Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 13,031.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after buying an additional 65,872 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,239,000 after purchasing an additional 136,392 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 472.4% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 34,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 70,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 27,534 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.08. 13,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,099. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day moving average is $29.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.104 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%.

