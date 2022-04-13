Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Invests $218,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,138,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,076 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,742,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,325,309,000 after acquiring an additional 127,928 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Micron Technology by 493.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,055,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,358,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,242,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $514,021,000 after purchasing an additional 449,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. New Street Research started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.32.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $9,324,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,973 shares of company stock worth $19,491,395. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.83. The company had a trading volume of 460,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,697,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.86 and a 200 day moving average of $81.21. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

