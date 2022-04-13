H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.57.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRUFF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$15.25 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRUFF remained flat at $$10.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $13.88.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

