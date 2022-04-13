Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Takes $92,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 86,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,714,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,916,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $77.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,741,784 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.63.

