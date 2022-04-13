Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Receives $47.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCDF shares. CIBC raised Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Europe assumed coverage on Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of LRCDF stock remained flat at $$33.18 during trading hours on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $37.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.21.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

