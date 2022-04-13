Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Receives $47.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDFGet Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCDF shares. CIBC raised Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Europe assumed coverage on Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of LRCDF stock remained flat at $$33.18 during trading hours on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $37.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.21.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF)

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.