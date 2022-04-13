Analysts Set Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target at $48.56

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.56.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,971,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 136,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 49,267 shares during the period. Finally, Future Fund LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000.

Green Plains stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.39. The company had a trading volume of 31,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,906. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.96.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Green Plains will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Plains (Get Rating)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.