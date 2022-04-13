Prometeus (PROM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.08 Million

Prometeus (PROM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. In the last week, Prometeus has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $140.67 million and $2.08 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for $8.55 or 0.00020801 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Prometeus Coin Profile

PROM is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

