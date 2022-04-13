AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) Short Interest Down 92.8% in March

AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 92.8% from the March 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,074,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of AppSwarm stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,763,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,786,248. AppSwarm has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04.
AppSwarm Company Profile
