Short Interest in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Decreases By 84.5%

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the March 15th total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIEGY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €150.00 ($163.04) to €175.00 ($190.22) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €195.00 ($211.96) to €185.00 ($201.09) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €141.00 ($153.26) to €129.00 ($140.22) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €22.60 ($24.57) to €22.00 ($23.91) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:SIEGY traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $62.57. The stock had a trading volume of 217,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,674. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $89.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $106.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.35.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.6665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.