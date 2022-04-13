BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.35% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BlackRock’s Q1 2022 earnings at $8.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $9.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $10.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $10.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $39.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $10.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $10.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $11.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $12.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $44.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,024.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $903.88.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $713.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,266. The company has a 50 day moving average of $746.39 and a 200 day moving average of $842.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $108.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $660.15 and a 12-month high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 41.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

