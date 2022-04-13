Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading 4.9% Higher

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) were up 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $6.03. Approximately 182,459 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,107,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UEC shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 2.07.
About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.
