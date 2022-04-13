Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading 4.9% Higher

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) were up 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $6.03. Approximately 182,459 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,107,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UEC shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 2.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 646.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 456,538 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the second quarter worth about $277,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 89.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 44,766 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 188.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 50,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 46.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 33,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

