Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.88. Approximately 2,946 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 372,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

ROIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $509,628.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 80,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $405,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 357,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,008.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $530,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

