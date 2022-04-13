Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $49.38

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.38 and last traded at $49.44, with a volume of 1016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.07.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.41.

Get Safehold alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82 and a beta of -0.13.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.81 million. Safehold had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 4.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 7,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.01 per share, with a total value of $499,871.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,297,102 shares of company stock valued at $194,750,386. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Safehold by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Safehold during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Safehold during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Safehold by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Safehold during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.