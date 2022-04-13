Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Down 3.5%

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) shares were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.95 and last traded at $25.07. Approximately 2,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 508,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.99.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SQSP shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Squarespace from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Squarespace from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on Squarespace from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho cut Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Squarespace from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.47.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.65.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $176,317.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Squarespace in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Squarespace by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Squarespace by 278.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Squarespace by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in Squarespace by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

