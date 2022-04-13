Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.35 and last traded at $20.73. Approximately 22,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,950,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOVA. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $65.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.66 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 57.14%. Research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $82,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $190,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,269,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,302 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,122,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,011,000 after buying an additional 852,226 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,338,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,137,000 after buying an additional 662,987 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,025,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,396,000 after buying an additional 494,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,772,000 after buying an additional 140,947 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

