Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.29

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.29 and last traded at C$15.29, with a volume of 228958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.82.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELD shares. National Bankshares cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CSFB set a C$9.50 price target on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion and a PE ratio of -15.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06.

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$308.38 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.968717 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.24, for a total transaction of C$121,262.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,530,028.34. Also, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 29,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total value of C$423,294.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,393,748.80. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,768 shares of company stock valued at $716,880.

About Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

