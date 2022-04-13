Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,328 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.71. The company had a trading volume of 62,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,389. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.24. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.24 and a one year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.