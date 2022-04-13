Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,520 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 485.8% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Altria Group by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.38.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,383,229. The company has a market capitalization of $99.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $54.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

