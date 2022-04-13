Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,549,000 after buying an additional 61,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,941,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,195,000 after buying an additional 154,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,279,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,983,000 after buying an additional 23,835 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,759,000 after buying an additional 360,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,430,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,524,000 after buying an additional 80,769 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,332. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.69 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

