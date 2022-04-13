Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Receives $29.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TVTY. Barrington Research downgraded Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Tivity Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tivity Health by 711.5% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 15,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at $16,828,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tivity Health by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,153,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,140,000 after purchasing an additional 215,538 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Tivity Health by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 754,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 80,133 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TVTY traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $32.34. The stock had a trading volume of 19,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,331. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.30. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.78.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.57 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 99.51% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tivity Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.