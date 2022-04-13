Enigma (ENG) Price Reaches $0.0288 on Top Exchanges

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for $0.0288 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $399,418.66 and approximately $212,753.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.31 or 0.00257832 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012427 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004518 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000763 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00021055 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.86 or 0.00652089 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

