Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $199.58. 6,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,679. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $205.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.77 and a 200-day moving average of $170.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

