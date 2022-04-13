Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Oasis Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OAS stock traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $150.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.32 and a 200 day moving average of $128.85. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.32 and a 12-month high of $158.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Oasis Petroleum ( NASDAQ:OAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 31.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Oasis Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OAS. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.29.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

