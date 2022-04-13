Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,547 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 286,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 96,211 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $2,980,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in City Office REIT by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 82,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIO traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.30. 3,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,654. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average is $18.09.

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a net margin of 295.29% and a return on equity of 108.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on City Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

