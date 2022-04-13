Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Stock Position Lifted by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Arcosa worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Arcosa by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at $2,319,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcosa by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 31,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcosa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Arcosa stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.43. 3,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,575. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.41. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $65.78.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $521.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Arcosa’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

