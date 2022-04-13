Bonk Price Reaches $0.42 (BONK)

Bonk (BONK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 13th. Bonk has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bonk has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Bonk coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular exchanges.

Bonk Coin Profile

Bonk is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official website is bonktoken.com . The official message board for Bonk is medium.com/@bonktoken . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Bonk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using US dollars.

